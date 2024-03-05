U.S. Marines, 3rd Landing Support Battalion, stabilize the leg of the AMK-36 wrecker vehicle during Freedom Shield 2024 at a training area in South Korea, March 7, 2024. FS24, a holistic military program, integrates ground, air, and naval elements, enhancing readiness through realistic combat simulations, interoperability, and live exercises refining troops’ combat skills. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Retschulte, 100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 22:38
|Photo ID:
|8276449
|VIRIN:
|240307-Z-YS689-1067
|Resolution:
|3360x2240
|Size:
|804.71 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Freedom Shield 2024 combined training [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Katie Retschulte, identified by DVIDS
