    Freedom Shield 2024 combined training [Image 12 of 16]

    Freedom Shield 2024 combined training

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Katie Retschulte 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Marines, 3rd Landing Support Battalion, stabilize the leg of the AMK-36 wrecker vehicle during Freedom Shield 2024 at a training area in South Korea, March 7, 2024. FS24, a holistic military program, integrates ground, air, and naval elements, enhancing readiness through realistic combat simulations, interoperability, and live exercises refining troops’ combat skills. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Retschulte, 100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 22:38
    Photo ID: 8276449
    VIRIN: 240307-Z-YS689-1067
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 804.71 KB
    Location: KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom Shield 2024 combined training [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Katie Retschulte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

