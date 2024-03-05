U.S. Army Soldiers, 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, demonstrate refueling operations of an Army fuel truck to soldiers from the Republic of Korea Army during Freedom Shield 2024 at a training location in South Korea, March 5, 2024. FS24 provides a training environment to enhance readiness, interoperability and response capabilities in realistic scenarios.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 22:38
|Photo ID:
|8276448
|VIRIN:
|240305-Z-YS689-1012
|Resolution:
|4464x2976
|Size:
|4.48 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Freedom Shield 2024 combined training [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Katie Retschulte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
