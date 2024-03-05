Freedom Shield 2024 combined training

U.S. Army Soldiers, 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, demonstrate refueling operations of an Army fuel truck to soldiers from the Republic of Korea Army during Freedom Shield 2024 at a training location in South Korea, March 5, 2024. FS24 provides a training environment to enhance readiness, interoperability and response capabilities in realistic scenarios.

