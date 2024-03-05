Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Freedom Shield 2024 combined training [Image 11 of 16]

    Freedom Shield 2024 combined training

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Katie Retschulte 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers, 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, demonstrate refueling operations of an Army fuel truck to soldiers from the Republic of Korea Army during Freedom Shield 2024 at a training location in South Korea, March 5, 2024. FS24 provides a training environment to enhance readiness, interoperability and response capabilities in realistic scenarios.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 22:38
    Photo ID: 8276448
    VIRIN: 240305-Z-YS689-1012
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom Shield 2024 combined training [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Katie Retschulte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WeGoTogether
    ROKUSAlliance
    WeFlyTogether
    WeSailTogether
    UnderOneFlag
    FreedomShield24
    WeROKTogether

