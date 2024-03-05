USACE celebrates women in construction week, highlighting Virginia Regorrah

Join us are we continue celebrating the achievements of #WomenInConstruction as we highlight Virginia Regorrah, area engineer, St. Paul District. As the Western Area Engineer, she is responsible for contract administration of the St. Paul District projects in five river basins: the Souris River (ND), the Rainy River (MN), Headwaters of the Mississippi (MN), the Minnesota River (MN) and the Red River of the North (MN / ND border). The largest projects are the Federal portion of the Fargo-Moorhead Metro P3, which stands for Public-Private Partnership. It is the Corps first venture into P3, where the district is responsible for the construction of the southern embankment, 3 control structures and other associated projects, to include an interstate road raise. Altogether, the projects are worth approximately $750M. The last four projects have each been the largest our District has ever worked on, at least until the next project was awarded.



Virginia was part of the first women in construction panel for USACE, where multiple district highlighted one or more of their women in construction.



“Hopefully this panel is the first of many for the annual celebration of Women in Construction, and both the panel and the video produced by HQ show strong women in positions of importance, leading teams and moving projects to completion, “said Regorrah. “Everyone faces challenges in their job, and I found the comments from the panel to be inspiring, no matter where you are in your career, no matter which gender.”



USACE is outpacing the industry in the employment of women in construction. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that women comprise 11% of the construction workforce, while women in USACE represent over 16% of our construction field teams. These women serve our nation in various roles, such as Area and Resident Engineers, Administrative Professionals, Project and Office Engineers, Construction Representatives, and Chiefs of Construction. This week also recognizes women in all Divisions supporting our construction teammates.

