    11th Airborne Division International Women's Day Jump [Image 3 of 4]

    11th Airborne Division International Women's Day Jump

    AK, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ian Morales 

    11th Airborne Division

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, walk to the assembly area after an all-female airborne operation in honor of International Women’s Day, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 7, 2024. All 70 paratroopers, jumpmasters and air crew were women, making it the first in division history.

    This work, 11th Airborne Division International Women's Day Jump [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Ian Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Arctic
    Airborne
    Women's Day
    Arctic Angels

