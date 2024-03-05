11th Airborne Division International Women's Day Jump

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, walk with their equipment to the assembly area near Malemute Drop Zone after an all-female airborne operation in honor of International Women’s Day at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 7, 2024. All 70 paratroopers, jumpmasters and air crew were women, making it the first in division history.
