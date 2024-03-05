11th Airborne Division International Women's Day Jump

A paratrooper from 11th Airborne Division exits a C-17 Globemaster III during an all-female airborne operation in honor of International Women’s Day over Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 7, 2024. All 70 paratroopers, jumpmasters and air crew were women, making it the first in division history.

