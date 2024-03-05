Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    High Hitters: American and Japanese volleyball teams compete in U.S.-Japan volleyball tournament at Atago Sports Complex. [Image 3 of 5]

    High Hitters: American and Japanese volleyball teams compete in U.S.-Japan volleyball tournament at Atago Sports Complex.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.03.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Peter Rawlins 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Members of the “Shisengu” volleyball team prepare to block a volleyball from the “Warefare” team during the U.S.-Japan volleyball tournament at the Atago Sports Complex in Iwakuni, Japan, March 3, 2024.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 20:29
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    This work, High Hitters: American and Japanese volleyball teams compete in U.S.-Japan volleyball tournament at Atago Sports Complex. [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Peter Rawlins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    volleyball
    tournament
    COMREL
    competition

