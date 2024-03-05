Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    High Hitters: American and Japanese volleyball teams compete in U.S.-Japan volleyball tournament at Atago Sports Complex.

    High Hitters: American and Japanese volleyball teams compete in U.S.-Japan volleyball tournament at Atago Sports Complex.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.03.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Peter Rawlins 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Members of the “Takodach” volleyball team warm up before the U.S.-Japan volleyball tournament at the Atago Sports Complex in Iwakuni, Japan, March 3, 2024. The event was hosted to give Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and Japanese participants the opportunity to participate in a fun athletic event while promoting sportsmanship and cultural exchange. (U.S. Marine Corps Photos by Cpl. Peter Rawlins)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    This work, High Hitters: American and Japanese volleyball teams compete in U.S.-Japan volleyball tournament at Atago Sports Complex. [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Peter Rawlins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

