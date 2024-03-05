Members of the “Takodach” volleyball team warm up before the U.S.-Japan volleyball tournament at the Atago Sports Complex in Iwakuni, Japan, March 3, 2024. The event was hosted to give Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and Japanese participants the opportunity to participate in a fun athletic event while promoting sportsmanship and cultural exchange. (U.S. Marine Corps Photos by Cpl. Peter Rawlins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2024 Date Posted: 03.07.2024 20:29 Photo ID: 8276257 VIRIN: 240303-M-BA875-1051 Resolution: 4732x3155 Size: 1.34 MB Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, High Hitters: American and Japanese volleyball teams compete in U.S.-Japan volleyball tournament at Atago Sports Complex. [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Peter Rawlins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.