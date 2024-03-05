Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARCTIC EDGE 24: 19th SFG(A), U.K. Royal Marines, U.S. Marshal Service, U.S. Park Ranger

    KOTZEBUE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brian A Darling 

    Arctic Edge 2024

    Members of 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), U.K. Royal Marines, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the U.S. Park Rangers prepare for a training mission during Arctic Edge 24 (AE24) in Kotzebue, Alaska, March 5, 2024. AE24 provided Special Operations Command North and U.S. Special Operations Forces the opportunity to integrate with SOF from Norway, Denmark, and the United Kingdom as well as with interagency and total force partners to enhance integrated deterrence, layered defense, and resilience across the Arctic. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brian Darling)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 17:46
    Location: KOTZEBUE, AK, US
    TAGS

    NORTHCOM
    Homeland Defense
    Arctic Security
    Always Vigilant
    AE24
    Arctic Edge 24

