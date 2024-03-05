ARCTIC EDGE 24: 19th SFG(A), U.K. Royal Marines, U.S. Marshal Service, U.S. Park Ranger

Members of 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), U.K. Royal Marines, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the U.S. Park Rangers prepare for a training mission during Arctic Edge 24 (AE24) in Kotzebue, Alaska, March 5, 2024. AE24 provided Special Operations Command North and U.S. Special Operations Forces the opportunity to integrate with SOF from Norway, Denmark, and the United Kingdom as well as with interagency and total force partners to enhance integrated deterrence, layered defense, and resilience across the Arctic. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brian Darling)

