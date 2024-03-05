Bomber Task Force Pacific deployment ends

A U.S. Air Force air crew member conducts mic and oxygen mask checks before takeoff of a B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron in preparation for its return to home station at the end of a Bomber Task Force deployment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Mar. 3, 2024. Bomber Task Force missions are designed to showcase PACAF’s ability to deter, deny, and dominate any influence or aggression from adversaries or competitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

Date Taken: 03.03.2024 Date Posted: 03.07.2024 Location: GU