U.S. Air Force air crew conduct mic and oxygen mask checks before takeoff of a B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron in preparation for its return to home station at the end of a Bomber Task Force deployment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Mar. 3, 2024. Bomber missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency and validate our always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 16:29
|Photo ID:
|8275878
|VIRIN:
|240303-F-EY126-1012
|Resolution:
|5670x3772
|Size:
|8.39 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bomber Task Force Pacific deployment ends, by MSgt Amy Picard, identified by DVIDS
