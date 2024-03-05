Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bomber Task Force Pacific deployment ends [Image 11 of 13]

    Bomber Task Force Pacific deployment ends

    GUAM

    03.03.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard 

    Minot Air Force Base Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, starts in preparation for its return to home station at the end of a Bomber Task Force deployment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Mar. 3, 2024. Demonstrating cutting-edge capabilities, forward presence, and commitment to our Allies and partners communicates the United States’ resolve in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

    This work, Bomber Task Force Pacific deployment ends [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Amy Picard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

