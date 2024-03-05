Bomber Task Force Pacific deployment ends

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, starts in preparation for its return to home station at the end of a Bomber Task Force deployment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Mar. 3, 2024. Demonstrating cutting-edge capabilities, forward presence, and commitment to our Allies and partners communicates the United States’ resolve in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

