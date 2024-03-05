U.S. Air Force ground crew prepare for takeoff of a B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron in preparation for its return to home station at the end of a Bomber Task Force deployment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Mar. 3, 2024. BTF missions demonstrate lethality and interoperability in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 16:30
|Photo ID:
|8275875
|VIRIN:
|240303-F-EY126-1009
|Resolution:
|5153x2899
|Size:
|5.66 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bomber Task Force Pacific deployment ends [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Amy Picard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT