    Defenders sharpen the warrior heart [Image 6 of 6]

    Defenders sharpen the warrior heart

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Monica Roybal 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    An 87th Security Forces Squadron member performs Brazilian Jiu Jitsu maneuvers during a training course at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Jan. 18, 2024. Master Carlos Machado, a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu instructor, crafted BJJ instruction to expand on the hand-to-hand combat skills crucial to the Security Forces mission, merging BJJ tactics with elements of mindfulness, physical readiness, as well as honing the craft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Monica Roybal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 14:40
    Photo ID: 8275538
    VIRIN: 240118-F-RF516-1010
    Resolution: 4213x2806
    Size: 852.82 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defenders sharpen the warrior heart [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Monica Roybal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Jiu Jitsu
    Defenders
    87th Security Forces
    87th SFS
    Warrior Heart

