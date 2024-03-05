Defenders sharpen the warrior heart

Members assigned to the 87th Security Forces Squadron perform Brazilian Jiu Jitsu maneuvers during a training course at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Jan. 18, 2024. Master Carlos Machado, a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu instructor, crafted BJJ instruction to expand on the hand-to-hand combat skills crucial to the Security Forces mission, merging BJJ tactics with elements of mindfulness, physical readiness, as well as honing the craft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Monica Roybal)

