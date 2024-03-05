Master Carlos Machado, a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu instructor, and members of this training team lead a self-defense training course to 87th Security Forces Squadron members at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Jan. 18, 2024. Master Machado crafted BJJ instruction to expand on the hand-to-hand combat skills crucial to the Security Forces mission, merging BJJ tactics with elements of mindfulness, physical readiness, as well as honing the craft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Monica Roybal)
|01.18.2024
Date Posted: 03.07.2024
|8275533
|240118-F-RF516-1002
|3224x2147
|619.54 KB
Location: Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, NJ, US
|2
|0
Defenders sharpen the warrior heart
