Contractors enlarge the scupper holes on the future 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron headquarters facility at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 29, 2024. Scupper holes are used to assist with water overflow protection during significant storm events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.07.2024 14:36 Photo ID: 8275528 VIRIN: 240229-F-NF392-1000 Resolution: 8083x5389 Size: 1.56 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Logistics Readiness Squadron Compound [Image 6 of 6], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.