Logistics Readiness Squadron Compound

Contractors enlarge the scupper holes on the future 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron headquarters facility at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 29, 2024. Scupper holes are used to assist with water overflow protection during significant storm events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)
02.29.2024
|03.07.2024 14:36
|8275528
|240229-F-NF392-1000
|8083x5389
|1.56 MB
|Location:
TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|3
|0
