The two ends of the future vehicle wash station stand upright at the 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron site at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 29, 2024. The site extends 26 acres and will have ten facilities when complete. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 14:36
|Photo ID:
|8275527
|VIRIN:
|240229-F-NF392-1001
|Resolution:
|7414x4943
|Size:
|3.61 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Logistics Readiness Squadron Compound [Image 6 of 6], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
