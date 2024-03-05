A contractor transports wooden beams across the site of the future 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 29, 2024. The project consists of ten buildings with a projected completion date of spring 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 14:36
|Photo ID:
|8275526
|VIRIN:
|240229-F-NF392-1002
|Resolution:
|7719x5146
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Logistics Readiness Squadron Compound [Image 6 of 6], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
