A contractor transports wooden beams across the site of the future 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 29, 2024. The project consists of ten buildings with a projected completion date of spring 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.07.2024 14:36 Photo ID: 8275526 VIRIN: 240229-F-NF392-1002 Resolution: 7719x5146 Size: 2.67 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Logistics Readiness Squadron Compound [Image 6 of 6], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.