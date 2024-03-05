Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logistics Readiness Squadron Compound [Image 3 of 6]

    Logistics Readiness Squadron Compound

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Venessa Armenta 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Crews continue work on the new 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron headquarters facility at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 29, 2024. The facility is projected for completion by spring 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 14:36
    Photo ID: 8275525
    VIRIN: 240229-F-NF392-1003
    Resolution: 7961x5307
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    This work, Logistics Readiness Squadron Compound [Image 6 of 6], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

