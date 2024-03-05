Contractors work on the frame of the new vehicle operations facility at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 29, 2024. The facility is projected to be one of 10 making up the 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron site. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.07.2024 14:36 Photo ID: 8275523 VIRIN: 240229-F-NF392-1004 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.83 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Logistics Readiness Squadron Compound [Image 6 of 6], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.