Contractors work on the frame of the new vehicle operations facility at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 29, 2024. The facility is projected to be one of 10 making up the 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron site. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 14:36
|Photo ID:
|8275523
|VIRIN:
|240229-F-NF392-1004
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
This work, Logistics Readiness Squadron Compound [Image 6 of 6], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS
