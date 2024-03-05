Contractors install cross braces on the roof of the new vehicle operations facility at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 29, 2024. The cross pattern of the braces is designed to create more structural stability during significant wind events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 14:36
|Photo ID:
|8275522
|VIRIN:
|240229-F-NF392-1005
|Resolution:
|7777x5185
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Logistics Readiness Squadron Compound [Image 6 of 6], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
