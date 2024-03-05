Contractors install cross braces on the roof of the new vehicle operations facility at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 29, 2024. The cross pattern of the braces is designed to create more structural stability during significant wind events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.07.2024 14:36 Photo ID: 8275522 VIRIN: 240229-F-NF392-1005 Resolution: 7777x5185 Size: 1.66 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Logistics Readiness Squadron Compound [Image 6 of 6], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.