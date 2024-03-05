Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Sailors Take Advancement Exam [Image 1 of 2]

    Makin Island Sailors Take Advancement Exam

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kendra Helmbrecht 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Gas Turbine System Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Nicolas Alvarado, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), participates in the Navy-wide advancement exam aboard barge ship APL-69 on Naval Base San Diego, March 7, 2024. Makin Island is a Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kendra Helmbrecht)

    This work, Makin Island Sailors Take Advancement Exam [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Kendra Helmbrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

