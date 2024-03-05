Makin Island Sailors Take Advancement Exam

Gas Turbine System Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Nicolas Alvarado, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), participates in the Navy-wide advancement exam aboard barge ship APL-69 on Naval Base San Diego, March 7, 2024. Makin Island is a Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kendra Helmbrecht)
