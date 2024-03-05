Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shipyard spotlight: Commanding Officer of Surgemain Nashville, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Detachment Seizes Opportunity to Participate in Carrier Sea Trials [Image 3 of 3]

    Shipyard spotlight: Commanding Officer of Surgemain Nashville, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Detachment Seizes Opportunity to Participate in Carrier Sea Trials

    UNITED STATES

    01.21.2024

    Photo by Troy Miller 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    George looks through the CVN 75 binoculars during the Truman’s sea trials

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 10:01
    Photo ID: 8274878
    VIRIN: 240122-D-CR433-3396
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 12.75 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shipyard spotlight: Commanding Officer of Surgemain Nashville, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Detachment Seizes Opportunity to Participate in Carrier Sea Trials [Image 3 of 3], by Troy Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shipyard spotlight: Commanding Officer of Surgemain Nashville, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Detachment Seizes Opportunity to Participate in Carrier Sea Trials
    Shipyard spotlight: Commanding Officer of Surgemain Nashville, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Detachment Seizes Opportunity to Participate in Carrier Sea Trials
    Shipyard spotlight: Commanding Officer of Surgemain Nashville, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Detachment Seizes Opportunity to Participate in Carrier Sea Trials

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Shipyard spotlight: Commanding Officer of Surgemain Nashville, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Detachment Seizes Opportunity to Participate in Carrier Sea Trials

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NNSY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT