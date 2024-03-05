Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bold beauty in and out of uniform [Image 8 of 8]

    Bold beauty in and out of uniform

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Rosalyn Mikel, 3rd Airlift Squadron pilot, poses in a flight suit and in civilian attire for a Women’s History Month portrait at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 4, 2024. For Women’s History Month, Team Dover recognized females in and out of uniform, to acknowledge the 18% of women serving on active duty and the 21% serving the National Guard and reserves. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 10:05
    Photo ID: 8274877
    VIRIN: 240304-F-PU288-1077
    Resolution: 7861x5294
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bold beauty in and out of uniform [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

