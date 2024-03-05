NNSY SurgeMain Officer in Charge Lt. Nathalie Behn explains, to George, the Drydock 2 Pumpwell operation and how the adjacent drydocks are flooded and dewatered during a docking operation
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 10:01
|Photo ID:
|8274874
|VIRIN:
|231116-D-CR433-2380
|Resolution:
|5480x3653
|Size:
|10.57 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shipyard spotlight: Commanding Officer of Surgemain Nashville, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Detachment Seizes Opportunity to Participate in Carrier Sea Trials [Image 3 of 3], by Troy Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Shipyard spotlight: Commanding Officer of Surgemain Nashville, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Detachment Seizes Opportunity to Participate in Carrier Sea Trials
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT