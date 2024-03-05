Bold beauty in and out of uniform

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Soto, 436th Medical Group medical technician, poses in an Operational Camouflage Pattern uniform and in civilian attire for a Women’s History Month portrait at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 4, 2024. For Women’s History Month, Team Dover recognized females in and out of uniform, to acknowledge the 18% of women serving on active duty and the 21% serving the National Guard and reserves. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)

