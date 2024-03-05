U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Soto, 436th Medical Group medical technician, poses in an Operational Camouflage Pattern uniform and in civilian attire for a Women’s History Month portrait at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 4, 2024. For Women’s History Month, Team Dover recognized females in and out of uniform, to acknowledge the 18% of women serving on active duty and the 21% serving the National Guard and reserves. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 10:05
|Photo ID:
|8274871
|VIRIN:
|240304-F-PU288-1028
|Resolution:
|5504x5536
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bold beauty in and out of uniform [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT