U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mai Canales, 436th Comptroller Squadron financial operations technician, poses in an Operational Camouflage Pattern uniform and in civilian attire for a Women’s History Month portrait at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 21, 2024. For Women’s History Month, Team Dover recognized females in and out of uniform, to acknowledge the 18% of women serving on active duty and the 21% serving the National Guard and reserves. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 10:05
|Photo ID:
|8274870
|VIRIN:
|240221-F-PU288-1067
|Resolution:
|5142x4960
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bold beauty in and out of uniform [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
