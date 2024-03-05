U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mai Canales, 436th Comptroller Squadron financial operations technician, poses in an Operational Camouflage Pattern uniform and in civilian attire for a Women’s History Month portrait at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 21, 2024. For Women’s History Month, Team Dover recognized females in and out of uniform, to acknowledge the 18% of women serving on active duty and the 21% serving the National Guard and reserves. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.07.2024 10:05 Photo ID: 8274870 VIRIN: 240221-F-PU288-1067 Resolution: 5142x4960 Size: 2.08 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bold beauty in and out of uniform [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.