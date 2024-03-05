Commanding Officer Surgemain Nashville Lt. Cmdr. Mellany George, temporarily assigned to NNSY’s Operations Department, Code 300, was able to participate in the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) sea trials
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 10:01
|Photo ID:
|8274868
|VIRIN:
|240122-D-CR433-3294
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|10.97 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shipyard spotlight: Commanding Officer of Surgemain Nashville, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Detachment Seizes Opportunity to Participate in Carrier Sea Trials [Image 3 of 3], by Troy Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Shipyard spotlight: Commanding Officer of Surgemain Nashville, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Detachment Seizes Opportunity to Participate in Carrier Sea Trials
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT