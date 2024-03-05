The Faces of Fuels

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Izaak Yacko, 31st Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems journeyman, inspects an external fuel tank pylon at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 4, 2024. Regular inspections and maintenance contribute to the overall longevity of aircraft and corresponding components. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

