The Faces of Fuels

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Terrance Walton, 31st Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems section chief, gathers tools for a systems check at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 4, 2024. A variety of tools are utilized for routine maintenance of aircraft fuel tanks and systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 08:00
|Location:
|IT
