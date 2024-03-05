Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Faces of Fuels [Image 5 of 6]

    The Faces of Fuels

    ITALY

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Terrance Walton, 31st Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems section chief, gathers tools for a systems check at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 4, 2024. A variety of tools are utilized for routine maintenance of aircraft fuel tanks and systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    aircraft maintenance
    maintenance
    31st MXS
    aircraft fuels system

