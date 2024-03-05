From left, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Terrance Walton, 31st Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems section chief, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Serinity Wood, 31st Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems journeyman, discuss training for developing aircraft support equipment at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 4, 2024. Consistent review of procedures ensures safety regulations are met and standards are maintained. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2024 Date Posted: 03.07.2024 08:00 Photo ID: 8274669 VIRIN: 240304-F-VJ231-6770 Resolution: 5313x3134 Size: 1.71 MB Location: IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Faces of Fuels [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.