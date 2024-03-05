Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Faces of Fuels [Image 4 of 6]

    The Faces of Fuels

    ITALY

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    From left, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Terrance Walton, 31st Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems section chief, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Serinity Wood, 31st Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems journeyman, discuss training for developing aircraft support equipment at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 4, 2024. Consistent review of procedures ensures safety regulations are met and standards are maintained. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    VIRIN: 240304-F-VJ231-6770
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Faces of Fuels [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fuels
    aircraft maintenance
    fuels systems
    31st MXS

