Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Faces of Fuels [Image 3 of 6]

    The Faces of Fuels

    ITALY

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Emiliano Zeferino, 31st Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems journeyman, checks equipment inventory at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 4, 2024. Scheduled equipment inspections ensure all parts are accessible and ready for use in support of maintenance requests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 08:00
    Photo ID: 8274668
    VIRIN: 240304-F-VJ231-4828
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.42 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Faces of Fuels [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Faces of Fuels
    The Faces of Fuels
    The Faces of Fuels
    The Faces of Fuels
    The Faces of Fuels
    The Faces of Fuels

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fuels
    aircraft maintenance
    maintenance
    fuels systems
    31st MXS
    fuels shop

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT