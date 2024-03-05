The Faces of Fuels

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Israel Tiscareno, 31st Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems journeyman, tests a fuel systems component at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 4, 2024. Routine maintenance and asset checks ensure all aircraft are mission-ready at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
