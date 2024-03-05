Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Faces of Fuels [Image 1 of 6]

    The Faces of Fuels

    ITALY

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Izaak Yacko and Leandro Bichayda, 31st Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems journeymen, remove fuel tank panels during an aircraft phase inspection at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 4, 2024. Regular inspections ensure fuel tanks are free from leaks, corrosion or any other damages that can compromise safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 08:00
    Photo ID: 8274664
    VIRIN: 240304-F-VJ231-8335
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Faces of Fuels [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Faces of Fuels
    The Faces of Fuels
    The Faces of Fuels
    The Faces of Fuels
    The Faces of Fuels
    The Faces of Fuels

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fuels
    fuel tank
    fuels systems
    31st MXS Fuels
    F-16 panel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT