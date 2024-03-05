From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Izaak Yacko and Leandro Bichayda, 31st Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems journeymen, remove fuel tank panels during an aircraft phase inspection at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 4, 2024. Regular inspections ensure fuel tanks are free from leaks, corrosion or any other damages that can compromise safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 08:00
|Photo ID:
|8274664
|VIRIN:
|240304-F-VJ231-8335
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Faces of Fuels [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT