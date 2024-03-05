240227-N-GB257-1002 N. Charleston, SC (February 27, 2024) Meeting and collaborating with other local federal agencies advances the federal community and the missions and services they provide. When NIWC Atlantic hosted the U.S. Army Corps, Charleston District’s commander, Lt. Col Robert Nahabedian, a wide range of topics and issues were discussed. Additionally, Lt. Col. Nahabedian toured several labs to learn more about our programs, projects and mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 07:14
|Photo ID:
|8274604
|VIRIN:
|240227-N-GB257-1002
|Resolution:
|6641x4473
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|N. CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NIWC Atlantic hosts U.S. Army Corps of Engineers [Image 4 of 4], by Joseph Bullinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
