    180FW Conducts Training Flight [Image 3 of 3]

    180FW Conducts Training Flight

    SWANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Battani 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Zachary Krueger, commander of the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 378th Fighter Squadron, speaks with U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Randall Kreps, a pilot assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, after a training flight, in Swanton, Ohio, February, 29, 2024. The training flight consisted of F-35 and F-16 fighter jets with the purpose of enhancing interoperability between 4th and 5th generation aircraft to maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Battani)

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 07:14
    Photo ID: 8274602
    VIRIN: 240229-Z-XO039-1029
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 23.61 MB
    Location: SWANTON, OH, US
