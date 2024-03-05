180FW Conducts Training Flight

An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing sits in a hangar at the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, after a training flight, in Swanton, Ohio, February, 29, 2024. The training flight consisted of F-35 and F-16 fighter jets with the purpose of enhancing interoperability between 4th and 5th generation aircraft to maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Battani)

