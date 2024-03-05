U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Zachary Krueger, commander of the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 378th Fighter Squadron, descends from an F-35A Lightning II after a training flight, at the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, in Swanton, Ohio, February, 29, 2024. The training flight consisted of F-35 and F-16 fighter jets with the purpose of enhancing interoperability between 4th and 5th generation aircraft to maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Battani)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 07:14
|Photo ID:
|8274599
|VIRIN:
|240229-Z-XO039-1005
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|26.31 MB
|Location:
|SWANTON, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 180FW Conducts Training Flight [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Nicholas Battani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT