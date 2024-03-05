Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo Company conducts Individual Performance Assessments [Image 3 of 4]

    Bravo Company conducts Individual Performance Assessments

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Elijah Murphy 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ronaldo Higueros, right, a radio operator with Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, observes Lance Cpl. Alex Urbina, left an infantry Marine with BLT 1/1, 31st MEU, program a radio during an individual performance assessment inside the well deck of the amphibious docking ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), Sasebo, Japan, March 5, 2024. The IPA is an assessment of infantry Marines to ensure the understanding of tasks such as weapon system functions, handheld radio usage, and land navigation. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Elijah Murphy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 06:11
    Photo ID: 8274584
    VIRIN: 240305-M-BI567-9369
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 6.67 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

