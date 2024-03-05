Bravo Company conducts Individual Performance Assessments

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Andrew Elders, left, a squad leader with Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, tests Lance Cpl. Liam Mulhern, right, an infantry Marine with BLT 1/1, 31st MEU, on the procedures of using an AT4 during an individual performance assessment inside the well deck of the amphibious docking ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), Sasebo, Japan, March 5, 2024. The IPA is an assessment of infantry Marines to ensure the understanding of tasks such as weapon system functions, handheld radio usage, and land navigation. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Elijah Murphy)

