Army Food Program assessment team visits USAG Rheinland-Pfalz to learn what Soldiers want

An Army Food Program assessment team consisting of representatives from the Army Center of Excellence, Subsistence as well as U.S. Army Materiel Command and U.S. Army Sustainment Command meet with members from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Food Program Office, Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz Supply and Services Division, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz and 16th Sustainment Brigade at the Defender Café Warrior Restaurant on Rhine Ordnance Barracks March 6.

