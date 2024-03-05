Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Food Program assessment team visits USAG Rheinland-Pfalz to learn what Soldiers want [Image 14 of 14]

    Army Food Program assessment team visits USAG Rheinland-Pfalz to learn what Soldiers want

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    An Army Food Program assessment team consisting of representatives from the Army Center of Excellence, Subsistence as well as U.S. Army Materiel Command and U.S. Army Sustainment Command meet with members from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Food Program Office, Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz Supply and Services Division, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz and 16th Sustainment Brigade at the Defender Café Warrior Restaurant on Rhine Ordnance Barracks March 6.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 03:18
    Photo ID: 8274522
    VIRIN: 240307-A-SM279-3173
    Resolution: 4032x2665
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Food Program assessment team visits USAG Rheinland-Pfalz to learn what Soldiers want [Image 14 of 14], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Food Program assessment team visits USAG Rheinland-Pfalz to learn what Soldiers want
    Army Food Program assessment team visits USAG Rheinland-Pfalz to learn what Soldiers want
    Army Food Program assessment team visits USAG Rheinland-Pfalz to learn what Soldiers want
    Army Food Program assessment team visits USAG Rheinland-Pfalz to learn what Soldiers want
    Army Food Program assessment team visits USAG Rheinland-Pfalz to learn what Soldiers want
    Army Food Program assessment team visits USAG Rheinland-Pfalz to learn what Soldiers want
    Army Food Program assessment team visits USAG Rheinland-Pfalz to learn what Soldiers want
    Army Food Program assessment team visits USAG Rheinland-Pfalz to learn what Soldiers want
    Army Food Program assessment team visits USAG Rheinland-Pfalz to learn what Soldiers want
    Army Food Program assessment team visits USAG Rheinland-Pfalz to learn what Soldiers want
    Army Food Program assessment team visits USAG Rheinland-Pfalz to learn what Soldiers want
    Army Food Program assessment team visits USAG Rheinland-Pfalz to learn what Soldiers want
    Army Food Program assessment team visits USAG Rheinland-Pfalz to learn what Soldiers want
    Army Food Program assessment team visits USAG Rheinland-Pfalz to learn what Soldiers want

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Food Program assessment team visits Rheinland-Pfalz to learn what Soldiers want

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyFoodProgram
    FoodServiceEcosystem

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT