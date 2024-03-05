Chief Warrant Officer 5 Curt Steineke, the U.S. Army Sustainment Command food service advisor, meets with Soldiers at the Knight’s Lair Warrior Restaurant in Baumholder March 5 to receive their input on the Army Food Program. Steineke was part of an Army Food Program assessment team that visited Baumholder and Kaiserslautern March 5-6 to assess the food service ecosystem in the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz area of operations as part of a larger Army-wide assessment.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 03:18
|Photo ID:
|8274520
|VIRIN:
|240307-A-SM279-5164
|Resolution:
|4032x2804
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Food Program assessment team visits USAG Rheinland-Pfalz to learn what Soldiers want [Image 14 of 14], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Food Program assessment team visits Rheinland-Pfalz to learn what Soldiers want
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT