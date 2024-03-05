Army Food Program assessment team visits USAG Rheinland-Pfalz to learn what Soldiers want

Chief Warrant Officer 5 Curt Steineke, the U.S. Army Sustainment Command food service advisor, meets with Soldiers at the Knight’s Lair Warrior Restaurant in Baumholder March 5 to receive their input on the Army Food Program. Steineke was part of an Army Food Program assessment team that visited Baumholder and Kaiserslautern March 5-6 to assess the food service ecosystem in the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz area of operations as part of a larger Army-wide assessment.

Date Taken: 03.07.2024
Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE