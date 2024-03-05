Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Food Program assessment team visits USAG Rheinland-Pfalz to learn what Soldiers want [Image 12 of 14]

    Army Food Program assessment team visits USAG Rheinland-Pfalz to learn what Soldiers want

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Chief Warrant Officer 5 Curt Steineke, the U.S. Army Sustainment Command food service advisor, meets with Soldiers at the Knight’s Lair Warrior Restaurant in Baumholder March 5 to receive their input on the Army Food Program. Steineke was part of an Army Food Program assessment team that visited Baumholder and Kaiserslautern March 5-6 to assess the food service ecosystem in the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz area of operations as part of a larger Army-wide assessment.

    Army Food Program assessment team visits Rheinland-Pfalz to learn what Soldiers want

