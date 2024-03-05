USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts a Replenishment-At-Sea in the Red Sea

240203-N-MA550-1024 RED SEA (Feb. 3, 2024) Aviation Ordnancemen aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) participate in a replenishment-at-sea with the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE-6) in the Red Sea, Feb. 3. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo)

