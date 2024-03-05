Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7 Celebrates Black History Month

SINGAPORE (Feb. 26, 2024) – Lt. Cmdr. Monconjay Woewiyu, from East Orange, New Jersey, future operations officer, Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7 Maritime Staff Element participates in a trivia challenge during a Black History Month Celebration, Feb 26. This year Black History Month focused on “African Americans and the Arts” exploring the key influence Black Americans have had in the fields of cultural expression. DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore, functions as Expeditionary Strike Group 7’s Sea Combat Commander and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Rebecca Moore)

Date Taken: 02.26.2024 Date Posted: 03.07.2024 Location: SG