Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7 Celebrates Black History Month [Image 4 of 6]

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7 Celebrates Black History Month

    SINGAPORE

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Rebecca Moore 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    SINGAPORE (Feb. 26, 2024) – Lt. Cmdr. Monconjay Woewiyu, from East Orange, New Jersey, future operations officer, Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7 Maritime Staff Element participates in a trivia challenge during a Black History Month Celebration, Feb 26. This year Black History Month focused on “African Americans and the Arts” exploring the key influence Black Americans have had in the fields of cultural expression. DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore, functions as Expeditionary Strike Group 7’s Sea Combat Commander and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Rebecca Moore)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 02:27
    Photo ID: 8274477
    VIRIN: 240226-N-UW931-8989
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 9.31 MB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7 Celebrates Black History Month [Image 6 of 6], by LTJG Rebecca Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7 Celebrates Black History Month
    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7 Celebrates Black History Month
    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7 Celebrates Black History Month
    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7 Celebrates Black History Month
    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7 Celebrates Black History Month
    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7 Celebrates Black History Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Diversity
    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    History
    Black History Month
    DESRON 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT