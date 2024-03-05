2024 Army Trials

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Hannah Wright breaks the surface executing the breaststroke during the swimming event at the Army Trials, Fort Liberty, North Carolina, March 5, 2024. Nearly 80 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers and veterans are at Fort Liberty, March 1 - 8 to compete in a series of athletic events including archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, powerlifting, track, field, rowing, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair basketball. The Army holds qualifying trials for active duty Soldiers and veterans to assess and select athletes for competition in the DoD Warrior Games. This year, the DoD Warrior Games take place in Orlando, Florida June 21 – 30, 2024. (DOD photo by Robert A. Whetstone)

