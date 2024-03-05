Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Army Trials [Image 1 of 5]

    2024 Army Trials

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Robert Whetstone 

    Army Recovery Care Program

    U.S. Army veteran Sgt. 1st Class Douglass Duval, left, Maj. Jeremy Ditlevson, have a short discussion before the swimming event at the Army Trials, Fort Liberty, North Carolina, March 5, 2024. Nearly 80 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers and veterans are at Fort Liberty, March 1 - 8 to compete in a series of athletic events including archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, powerlifting, track, field, rowing, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair basketball. The Army holds qualifying trials for active duty Soldiers and veterans to assess and select athletes for competition in the DoD Warrior Games. This year, the DoD Warrior Games take place in Orlando, Florida June 21 – 30, 2024. (DOD photo by Robert A. Whetstone)

