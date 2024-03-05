Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Sea Chanters perform in Harrisonburg [Image 10 of 10]

    Navy Band Sea Chanters perform in Harrisonburg

    HARRISONBURG, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Chief Musician Maia Rodriguez, from Cleveland, Ohio, is featured with the Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus on the ensemble’s 2024 national tour during their stop in Harrisburg, Virginia. The Sea Chanters will travel 2500 miles over 21 days across five states on their 2024 national tour to connect Americans from all walks of life to their Navy, going where ships can’t go, while honoring veterans and inspiring future service of the next generation of Sailors.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024
    Photo ID: 8274311
    VIRIN: 240306-N-OA196-1202
    Resolution: 8028x5352
    Size: 18.36 MB
    Location: HARRISONBURG, VA, US
    Hometown: CLEVELAND, OH, US
    This work, Navy Band Sea Chanters perform in Harrisonburg [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Navy Band
    Harrisonburg VA
    Sea Chanters
    Navy Music
    2024 National Tour

