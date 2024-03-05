Navy Band Sea Chanters perform in Harrisonburg

Chief Musician Maia Rodriguez, from Cleveland, Ohio, is featured with the Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus on the ensemble’s 2024 national tour during their stop in Harrisburg, Virginia. The Sea Chanters will travel 2500 miles over 21 days across five states on their 2024 national tour to connect Americans from all walks of life to their Navy, going where ships can’t go, while honoring veterans and inspiring future service of the next generation of Sailors.

