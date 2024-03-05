Navy Band Sea Chanters perform in Harrisonburg

The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus begins their 2024 national tour with a performance in Harrisburg, Virginia. National tours allow the Navy Band to connect Americans from all walks of life to their Navy, going where ships can’t go, while honoring veterans and inspiring future service of the next generation of Sailors.

