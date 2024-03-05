Navy Band Sea Chanters perform in Harrisonburg

Chief Musician Maia Rodriguez, from Cleveland, Ohio, speaks with the media prior to the start of the Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus performance in Harrisonburg, Virginia, the ensemble’s first stop on their 2024 national tour. The Sea Chanters will travel 2500 miles over 21 days across five states on their 2024 national tour to connect Americans from all walks of life to their Navy, going where ships can’t go, while honoring veterans and inspiring future service of the next generation of Sailors.

Date Taken: 03.06.2024
Location: HARRISONBURG, VA, US